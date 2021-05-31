CORONAVIRUS: Monday 5/31/2021 roundup

This month’s final roundup of local pandemic-related information:

NO NEW KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Because of the holiday, there’s no update for the Seattle-King County Public Health daily summary – so tomorrow we expect two days’ worth of numbers.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: The state dashboard was not updated today, either.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 170.7 million cases, 3,550,000 deaths – 594,000 in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

COLLEGE VACCINATION CLINIC: The single-dose J&J vaccine will be offered to people 18+ during a clinic at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) 11 am-3 pm Thursday. Walk-up availability is expected but appointments are recommended.

VAX STATS: In King County, 75.1 percent of people 12+ have had at least one dose; 64.5 percent are fully vaccinated. In West Seattle, the most-vaccinated zip code remains 98136 – 86.5 percent of people 12+ have had at least one dose. (Maps and stats here.)

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!