CORONAVIRUS: Monday 5/31/2021 roundup

May 31, 2021 11:59 pm
This month’s final roundup of local pandemic-related information:

NO NEW KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Because of the holiday, there’s no update for the Seattle-King County Public Health daily summary – so tomorrow we expect two days’ worth of numbers.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: The state dashboard was not updated today, either.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 170.7 million cases, 3,550,000 deaths – 594,000 in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

COLLEGE VACCINATION CLINIC: The single-dose J&J vaccine will be offered to people 18+ during a clinic at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) 11 am-3 pm Thursday. Walk-up availability is expected but appointments are recommended.

VAX STATS: In King County, 75.1 percent of people 12+ have had at least one dose; 64.5 percent are fully vaccinated. In West Seattle, the most-vaccinated zip code remains 98136 – 86.5 percent of people 12+ have had at least one dose. (Maps and stats here.)

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!

1 Reply to "CORONAVIRUS: Monday 5/31/2021 roundup"

  • JJ June 1, 2021 (6:29 am)
    Our vax stats are looking pretty good. Only A few places seem to be beating us in vaccination rates, Mercer Island, Sammamish Plateau, Ballard.  Unfortunately, White Center and south aren’t doing as well. And our kids and pets are still unprotected. Hopefully our vaccine rates are high enough to keep us from being swamped by Delta, or B.1.617.2, (the variant crushing India). It’s seeping through King County now. If you know anyone who needs help getting a vaccine, now is a good time to help them. Stay well y’all.

