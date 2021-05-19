CANCELED: No West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade this year

(WSB photo, 2019 West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade)

The announcement is from organizers Nicole and Meg:

Unfortunately, due to special-event permitting guidelines and COVID-19, we will be cancelling the West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade for 2021.

Although we are sad we will be unable to celebrate together this year, we are looking forward to hosting the best parade yet in 2022!

Thank you for all your support and helping keep our community safe and healthy!