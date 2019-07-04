VIDEO, PHOTOS: 2019 West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade

That’s our video of everyone in today’s West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade, as it began this morning in North Admiral. You’ll see all ages from babies to seniors in the crowd as participants walked, rolled, pedaled, even pogo’ed westbound from 44th/Sunset, wearing and/or waving red, white, and blue gear, flags included. Right before the parade began, Leilani Nitkey sang the Star-Spangled Banner:

She’s sung the anthem in previous years, but this was the first time since July 4, 2015. This was the 25th annual parade, an all-volunteer effort, coordinated this year by Megan Erb and Nicole Lutomski:

The sea of paraders filled neighborhood streets:

Once everyone arrived at Hamilton Viewpoint Park, it was time for the family-fun afterparty finishing up the morning.

Sack races are always a highlight:

State Sen. Joe Nguyen was race announcer this year:

He wasn’t the only elected official on hand – all three City Council District 1 candidates co-sponsored the parade. Community co-sponsors help power it (this year they also included us as well as a longtime WSB sponsor, Dream Dinners). Community donations help too – if you can chip in, here’s how.

SIDE NOTE: We’re a little over two weeks from our area’s next parades – the West Seattle Grand Parade, 11 am Saturday, July 20th, which travels southbound on California from Lander to Edmunds, preceded in The Junction by the PAWrade (more on that here).