Bridge and more @ West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting Thursday

May 25, 2021 11:34 am
Want to hear firsthand from SDOT what’s up with the West Seattle Bridge, now that a contractor’s been chosen? They’re on the agenda for this month’s meeting of the West Seattle Transportation Coalition, this Thursday (May 27th), 6:30 pm, online. Also scheduled: Representatives from Hopelink “to tell us about their transportation resources and initiatives,” per WSTC’s announcement. Everyone’s welcome and there’s time for Q&A, so bring that question you wish somebody would ask. Participate via videoconferencing by going here, or calling 253-215-8782 – for both, the meeting ID is 822 9306 9463 and the passcode is 547252. (Here’s our coverage of last month’s WSTC meeting.)

