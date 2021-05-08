Art, plants, wine, more for your mid-spring West Seattle Saturday

(Thursday evening photo by Elizabeth Anderson – @circlesaregood)

Welcome to Saturday!

TRAFFIC ALERT: As previewed here, work continues this weekend on sidewalk improvements along the west side of West Marginal Way, between the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse and SW Idaho. Work hours 8 am-3 pm.

NO GARAGE SALE DAY, BUT CHECK OUT THESE SALES: Since it’s the second Saturday in May, today would have been West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day if we hadn’t had to cancel it again this year since the pandemic’s not close enough to over. But some cool sales are happening today anyway! Free listings on WSB for today include:

*From the Event Calendar, a fundraising plant sale

*From the WSB Forums, multi-artist driveway sale – blown glass, handmade clothing, jewelry, more

*From the WSB Forums, a yard sale with kid stuff

*From the WSB Forums, 2-family sale – and plant sale at the same address

*From the WSB Forums, multi-family garage sale

DELRIDGE GROCERY CO-OP OPEN: Second Saturday for new weekly retail hours – 9:30 am-1:30 pm, 5444 Delridge Way SW. Stop in as the co-op continues working up to fully open.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER OPEN: 10 am-3 pm, first opening of the season for plant sales. Cash/checks only this time. Face coverings required. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 6000 16th SW.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM OPEN: 1-6 pm, wine tasting, glasses, bottle sales all offered at the Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room, 5910 California SW.

FREE FOOD: 2-4 pm at Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church, 2610 SW Kenyon – as previewed here.

IF YOU SEE SAILBOATS TODAY … it’s probably this.

NEIGHBOR DAY: It’s Neighbor Day in Seattle – consider celebrating with random acts of kindness! And read this to meet good neighbors from around the city, including a half-dozen West Seattle spotlights.