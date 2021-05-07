Tomorrow is Neighbor Day. Here are 6 West Seattle examples of neighborliness

Saturday (May 8th) is Neighbor Day in Seattle. No major events again this year, but to get you into the spirit, the Department of Neighborhoods has published a list of neighbors around the city who were nominated for a special spotlight – the department “asked the community to submit nominations for people, businesses, and organizations who went above and beyond to help and support their friends and neighbors.” The West Seattle neighbors who are included on the list are:

Odetta Owen Boudreau, for the food-pickup program at Highland Park Improvement Club

Joe Wadden, who picks up trash while out for walks

Ella McRae, community builder for Seattle Housing Authority in High Point

Circa in The Admiral District, community-spirited restaurant

Lori Kothe for creating Poogooder

Jeff Daley, nicknamed ‘Mayor of Gatewood’

Read more about them and the others spotlighted from around the city by going here. And then you’re invited to celebrate Neighbor Day “by indulging in random acts of kindness.”