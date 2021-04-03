What you should know as your West Seattle Saturday begins

(West Seattle tulip, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s what’s happening, starting with traffic alerts:

WEEKEND ROAD WORK: More pavement replacement at 9th and Henderson in Highland Park, and speed-hump installation in South Park – here are details on both.

Also:

PASSOVER … continues.

HOLY SATURDAY: Here’s our list of Holy Week services, in person and online.

FOOD AND SUPPLY DRIVE: 9 am-noon, drop off donations at West Seattle High School; here’s what they’re collecting.

EASTER EGG EXTRAVAGANZA: At Brookdale West Seattle (4611 35th SW):

Drop by our Front Patio this Saturday with the kids and grandkids, and collect a dinosaur egg! Have your picture taken with our very special and cute-as-can-be East-Rawr guest. 11 am – 2 pm on the Front Patio of Brookdale West Seattle.

COMMUNITY CLEANUP: Join West Seattle neighbors cleaning up around the bridge 1-3 pm. RSVP and get info here.

VACCINATION REGISTRATION HELP: 2-4:30 pm, the Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church (2620 SW Kenyon) invites you to stop by if you need in-person assistance registering for a vaccination appointment.

