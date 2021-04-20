West Seattle Crime Prevention Council and what else is up for your Tuesday

(More West Seattle baby waterfowl! Photo by David Dimmit)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

PANCAKE 420: Pancakes all day at the Kickdown Café (9447 35th SW), open 11 am-5 pm. As with everything at Kickdown, they’re free but donations are welcome.

DISCOVER SEATTLE COLLEGES: Learn about studying for a new career in business/accounting. Online event 3-5 pm – info in our calendar listing.

DEMONSTRATION: The weekly announcement from Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, April 20, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, April 22, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

FOOD-TRUCK FUNDRAISER: 5-8:45 pm, order from the Thai-U-Up food truck at 30th/Roxbury, and 10 percent of the proceeds benefit Friends of Roxhill Elementary.

TALK WITH POLICE: The West Seattle Crime Prevention Council – a chance for community members to talk with and hear from local police – is happening online tonight, 6 pm. Here’s the attendance link.

TACOS AND TRIVIA: Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) has tacos on Tuesdays and trivia 7-9 pm, free to play, “with rounds that include ’70s, Americana, Sports, Travel, ’90s, Film and more.”