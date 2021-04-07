WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Community Task Force gets high, low updates tomorrow

(SDOT camera, 11:26 am today)

Updates on the high and low bridges are expected when the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meets tomorrow afternoon (Thursday, April 8th). When the CTF last met on March 10th (WSB coverage here), SDOT announced it had opened the bid process for prospective contractors to work on both bridges; the window for applications ends next Monday (April 12th). There was also a promise they would be working out details for increased low-bridge access, particularly the issue of how to allow people to use the low bridge to get to and from life-saving medical treatments on the other side of the water. Tomorrow’s meeting starts at 4 pm and will be streamed live via YouTube; here’s the link.