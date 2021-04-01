WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: April begins

6:03 AM: Good morning and welcome to April! Partly sunny today, with a high in the mid- to upper 50s (it hit 62 on Wednesday!).

ROAD WORK .

Delridge project – Update on this week’s plan – the closure of the east end of Sylvan Way is now delayed until at least next week.

SW Yancy closure – The closure between Avalon and 28th is because of the housing-construction project and expected to last three more weeks.

TRANSIT

Metro is on its regular schedule

The West Seattle Water Taxi is using the smaller Spirit of Kingston again this week

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

374th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 12th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.