ROAD-WORK ALERT: Closure ahead for east end of Sylvan Way

A new road closure is part of the weekly update on the Delridge Way repaving-and-more project preparing for the RapidRide H Line launch. Sylvan Way between Orchard and Delridge “will be closed as early as March 31 for roadway demolition and paving,” SDOT says, adding that the closure will continue “into April.” The somewhat parallel leg of Orchard will be the recommended detour to get to and from the rest of Sylvan Way. Other key points for the week ahead:

*SW Trenton St on the east side of Delridge Way SW is closed and will remain closed for several weeks to complete roadway, sidewalk, and curb ramp paving in the area. SW Thistle St has temporarily re-opened during this closure.

*Landscaping is beginning throughout the corridor and will continue into April

*Roadway and electrical upgrades on SW Hudson St between Delridge Way SW and Puget Blvd SW have been rescheduled

*Roadway demolition on Delridge Way SW near the SW Findlay St intersection will flip to the west side beginning as early as March 29

*Intersection upgrades continue at SW Kenyon St and SW Holden St