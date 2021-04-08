Remembering Paul Appenbrink, 1940-2021

Family and friends are remembering Paul Appenbrink, and sharing this with his community:

Paul E. Appenbrink made his final train ride to heaven on March 21, 2021.

Paul was born on August 26, 1940 in Moweaqua, Illinois. He graduated from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, Illinois, with a business degree in marketing in 1964. Prior to following his lifelong dream of working with the railroads, Paul was in sales and marketing for various shipping lines in the Midwest. In 1991 he started with AMTRAK in Chicago, becoming a conductor in 1993. His love of the Pacific Northwest drew him to Seattle in 1996, finding a position with AMTRAK as conductor. He retired from AMTRAK in 2008 but never really retired from his abiding love for all things “trains.”

Paul was a long-time, active member of the West Side Presbyterian Church in Seattle and was involved in two men’s Bible Studies. He volunteered at the West Seattle Food Bank. His many friends knew him as a great storyteller, having a story at the ready for any occasion.

He will be greatly missed by his ten nieces and nephews, John, Sally, Jessie Ann, Jac, Dave, Martha, Laurie, Jane, Linda, and Anita. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, sisters Gloria and Edna, and brother Dave.

Memorials may be given to West Side Presbyterian Church in Seattle at 3601 California Avenue SW, Seattle, Washington, 98116 and the West Seattle Food Bank at 3419 SW Morgan St, Seattle, Washington 98126 or donor’s choice.

A private family service will be held at a later date.