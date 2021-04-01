West Seattle, Washington

01 Thursday

READER REPORT: ‘Ghost sign’ uncovered on Delridge

April 1, 2021 4:00 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle history | West Seattle news

Thanks to Aaron Jennings for the photos and report – that “ghost sign” is uncovered on a building undergoing renovations at 5001 Delridge Way SW [map]. King County Assessor records say the building dates back tp 1925. We haven’t found other history yet, but the sign clearly notes it was once home to William Damaske‘s drugstore.

You can find lots of online references to “ghost signs” around the city, like this site; seldom are they as clear, however, as this one! (Here’s a West Seattle example.) If we find out anything more about the Delridge sign, we’ll add to this story.

  • love April 1, 2021 (4:19 pm)
    Oh man that is so cool! I hope they can keep that in the redesign. Love the old signage. 

  • Christopher Boffoli April 1, 2021 (4:21 pm)
    Sigh. I miss the aesthetic of those old hand-painted signs. So much more tasteful that the vinyl banners and plastic slabs – in a cacophony of fonts – that litter the built environment these days. Sadly, just about a week after the WSB published the story about that other ghost sign back in 2016, some jerk had tagged it. 

  • WSOwl April 1, 2021 (4:23 pm)
    Very cool! Hopefully we can learn more about the building’s history and the drug store.

