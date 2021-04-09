LOOKING FOR VACCINE? Last-minute appointments in South Seattle tomorrow

If you are vaccine-eligible, looking for availability, and available to travel off-peninsula, we’ve been asked to share this announcement for tomorrow:

Pliable LLC, a nurse practitioner-owned practice, will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic tomorrow, 4/10/21, at Asian Counseling and Referral Service (3639 Martin Luther King Jr Way S.). We are partnering with Neighborhood House and ACRS to serve eligible community members. This is for the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. We look forward to serving you!

You can register by going here. Pliable tells us that these appointments are only being released publicly at the last minute after ample community recruiting that still has left numerous openings.