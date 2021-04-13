FOLLOWUP: Stone Cottage – up, up, but not yet away

Thanks to Mike Shaughnessy of Save The Stone Cottage for the photo! As previewed here Sunday night, the structural-moving firm Nickel Bros has been at the historic stone-studded bungalow for two days, jacking it up to get ready to take it to its interim site. The date for the move isn’t set yet – it will have to happen in the middle of the night, since the process tends to involve some road-blocking. Save The Stone Cottage volunteers, meantime, continues crowdfunding for the next phase of saving the quirky piece of Alki Beach housing history – finding a permanent site, relocating it there, and restoring it. (Its current site at 1123 Harbor SW will soon be redeveloped.)