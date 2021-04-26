West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: See Jeb the miniature horse in his new home

April 26, 2021 7:14 pm
That’s Jeb the miniature horse, formerly of West Seattle, now in Taos, New Mexico, getting used to his new home. Eight days ago, we reported on his impending departure. He had lived in a greenbelt-adjacent Admiral yard for more than 15 years, a present for two little girls who are now grown. He’s now with them in the Southwest, where the weather and grazing grass are expected to be better for his health, and he’s with other horses (as shown above). His family sent the video to let you know he arrived OK and is settling in!

  • flimflam April 26, 2021 (7:18 pm)
    such an awesome video!!!!

  • Lynda B April 26, 2021 (7:20 pm)
    So happy Jeb has buddies to chill with.

  • RickB April 26, 2021 (7:22 pm)
    Heart: warmed.

  • steve April 26, 2021 (7:34 pm)
    Jeb looks very happy. I sure wouldn’t mind it there. nice weather. We used to always stop by and say hi to Jeb. We’ll miss him,but he’s where he should be. very nice.

  • ajwren April 26, 2021 (8:03 pm)
    Great follow up on Jeb!

