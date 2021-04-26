FOLLOWUP: See Jeb the miniature horse in his new home

That’s Jeb the miniature horse, formerly of West Seattle, now in Taos, New Mexico, getting used to his new home. Eight days ago, we reported on his impending departure. He had lived in a greenbelt-adjacent Admiral yard for more than 15 years, a present for two little girls who are now grown. He’s now with them in the Southwest, where the weather and grazing grass are expected to be better for his health, and he’s with other horses (as shown above). His family sent the video to let you know he arrived OK and is settling in!