FOLLOWUP: City’s West Seattle testing ends after tomorrow

The reprieve for West Seattle’s city-run COVID-19 test site ends after tomorrow. Last month, as first reported here, a plan to end testing at the Southwest Athletic Complex parking-lot site was announced. Then, a week later, the city announced an extension of testing services there until at least April 17th. That’s tomorrow, and Seattle-King County Public Health said today that Saturday will indeed be the last day of testing at SWAC, with the site converting to all-vaccination status as of Monday. City Councilmember Lisa Herbold said in her weekly newsletter this afternoon that “The Mayor’s Office had previously assured me that if the SW Thistle site were to stop testing, they would place a Curative testing kiosk in the near vicinity, similar to the kiosk at Don Armeni” – but there’s no word of one yet. The Curative kiosk at Don Armeni, though, continues in operation, as do a few other test sites mentioned in Herbold’s newsletter.