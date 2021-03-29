FOLLOWUP: Testing extended at city-run West Seattle site

One week ago, we reported that the city was going to stop offering COVID-19 tests at the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot, to devote that site entirely to vaccinating. Today – with an ongoing countywide increase in cases – the city has changed its mind, and says it’ll keep offering testing there through at least April 17th. While our area is not described in the announcement from the mayor’s office as having a spike in cases, it is seeing a rise in testing demand at the West Seattle site. You can make a testing appointment by going here. (Vaccinations will continue there, too.)