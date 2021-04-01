FOLLOWUP: 72-hour parking rule technically back in effect, but won’t be enforced immediately

Fron the “you asked, so we checked” file: A reader note this morning reminded us that the mayor’s office had announced two weeks ago that the city was ‘developing a plan to reinstate the 72-hour parking ordinance that will be back in effect starting April 1, 2021.” That day has arrived, but no followup announcement ensued, so we asked about the status. The reply came from mayor’s office spokesperson Rachel Schulkin:

The 72-hour parking rule suspension included in the latest COVID-19 Executive Order ended yesterday (3/31/2021). We will not immediately resume issuing citations starting April 1 and will instead have a grace period in which we remind the public about the parking rules. SPD and SDOT are finalizing an education plan. Typically, when there’s a change, the City has a period of education in which SDOT and SPD work together to get the message out in a variety of ways including social and media relations, coupled with Parking Enforcement “courtesy notices” letting people know about the new requirements and that they are technically in violation. After that period, the City will then start to enforce with citations.

Our question didn’t specifically address people living in vehicles, but the reply addressed that too:

Regarding outreach, the City has implemented a series of programs including SPU Purple Bag Program, SPU Pump Out Pilot Program, Scofflaw Mitigation Work, Safe Park for Vehicles, client assistance with diversion funds to help with vehicle repair and will continue its practice of providing outreach and connecting individuals living in their vehicles to services and shelter through City-contracted Outreach coordinated by the HOPE team.

The city announced the rule’s suspension in March of last year, for two weeks that became 12 months.