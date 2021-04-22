EARTH DAY 2021: Seen around West Seattle

It’s Earth Day! As announced last week, the Care for Creation teams at Holy Rosary and Our Lady of Guadalupe again invited West Seattleites to display signs in honor of the occasion. Here are photos we’ve received so far – above and below, Terry Blumer and grandson Asher carried on their tradition: “We decided to go big this year! Go big or go home, right?”

That’s at Atlantic and 44th in North Admiral. There are also simple signs in yards, like this one put up by Lucy Johnson:

And Vince Stricherz, who sent us the invitation, recycled (of course!) this sign from last year:

ADDED: Debbie texted this photo, reporting it’s on the west side of Hiawatha Playfield:

Anybody else? We’ll add any photos we get – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text to 206-293-6302 – thank you!