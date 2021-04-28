CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 4/28/2021 roundup

Tonight’s local/state pandemic toplines:

NO KING COUNTY NUMBERS: No daily summary, as, Seattle-King County Public Health reported in its daily email update, “we have not been able to download today’s case summaries from the Washington State Dept. of Health’s master database.”

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING: The weekly briefing by Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah and other officials happened this morning. They said the “fourth wave” appears to be plateauing “a little bit” around the state – this as the next assessment of phase eligibility, next Monday, approaches. Watch the briefing here.

VACCINATION VISITOR: U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was in Seattle today and joined local leaders for a visit to the city’s Lumen Field mass-vaccination site:

Today, I talked with frontline workers and saw first-hand the incredible progress that Seattle is making on vaccinations. Thousands of people are stepping up to protect themselves and their communities at the Lumen Field Vaccination site. pic.twitter.com/s8B8cVyk9U — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) April 29, 2021

VACCINATION SITUATION: The latest statewide situation report is out. Key stat: 5.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR A VACCINATION APPOINTMENT … The city still has tons of openings, whether it’s your first or second dose. Here’s that link. If you’re looking for other options, our most-recent list was in Saturday’s roundup.

