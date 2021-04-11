CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 4/11/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Tonight’s pandemic news:

PHASE NEWS TOMORROW: Though Gov. Inslee insists it won’t be “Judgment Day,” tomorrow nonetheless is the day on which he and state health officials will announce whether any of the state’s counties will have to change reopening phases. Last week he announced that counties would have to fail both metrics to be forced to roll back. As of Friday, King County was close to the danger zone, but not in it. Any changes announced tomorrow will take effect Friday.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the King County Daily Summary Dashboard page, the cumulative totals:

*91,438 people have tested positive, 384 more than yesterday’s total

*1,483 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*5,446 people have been hospitalized, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*991,687 people have been tested, 754 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 89,356/1,472/5,372/976,899.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Time for our weekly check. These numbers are shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard; to determine WS status, we combine the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs): For the past two weeks, 120 positive test results; 95 in the 2 weeks before that; 77 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 65, unchanged from last week.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 135.8 million cases and 2,935,000+ deaths, 562,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

