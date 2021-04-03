CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 4/3/2021 roundup

A quick look at tonight’s pandemic notes:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*89,039 people have tested positive, 253 more than yesterday’s total

*1,472 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*5,366 people have been hospitalized, 12 more than yesterday’s total

*976,357 people have been tested, 388 more than yesterday’s total

ONE WEEK AGO: Last Saturday, those numbers were 87,112/1,461/5,256/959,118.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 130.7 million people have tested positive, and more than 2,846,000 people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 554,000. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, India, France, Russia (same as last week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

LOOKING FOR VACCINE? If you’re eligible now, here are links to try:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all four of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!