CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 4/3/2021 roundup

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:
*89,039 people have tested positive, 253 more than yesterday’s total
*1,472 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total
*5,366 people have been hospitalized, 12 more than yesterday’s total
*976,357 people have been tested, 388 more than yesterday’s total
ONE WEEK AGO: Last Saturday, those numbers were 87,112/1,461/5,256/959,118.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.
WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 130.7 million people have tested positive, and more than 2,846,000 people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 554,000. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, India, France, Russia (same as last week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.
LOOKING FOR VACCINE? If you’re eligible now, here are links to try:
*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all four of its sites here.
*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)
*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications
*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)
*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder
*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco
*Sea Mar clinics
