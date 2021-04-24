VACCINE: Rite Aid Westwood offering J & J, ASAP

Looking for vaccine? We just got a phone call from the Westwood Village Rite Aid, which has Johnson & Johnson vaccine that needs to be used soon, and they asked us to help them get the word out. As reported in our pandemic roundup last night, the FDA has “un-paused” use of this one-shot vaccine after investigating what health authorities call “very rare” side effects. If you’re interested in getting this one-shot vaccine, call Rite Aid at 206-938-4253 and check with the pharmacy about availability. They’re open 8 am-9 pm.