REOPENING: King County stays in Phase 3 for at least three more weeks

As noted in last night’s pandemic-news roundup, today’s the day the state planned to announce which counties qualified to stay in Phase 3 and which would have to roll back. The decision is in:

As shown on that map from Gov. Inslee‘s office, only three counties have to roll back to Phase 2 – Pierce, Cowlitz, and Whitman. King County will stay in Phase 3. (King County was close to flunking one of the requirements, as shown here.) The next evaluation is due in three weeks – Monday, May 3rd.