REOPENING: King County stays in Phase 3 for at least three more weeks

April 12, 2021 1:56 pm
As noted in last night’s pandemic-news roundup, today’s the day the state planned to announce which counties qualified to stay in Phase 3 and which would have to roll back. The decision is in:

As shown on that map from Gov. Inslee‘s office, only three counties have to roll back to Phase 2 – Pierce, Cowlitz, and Whitman. King County will stay in Phase 3. (King County was close to flunking one of the requirements, as shown here.) The next evaluation is due in three weeks – Monday, May 3rd.

  • flimflam April 12, 2021 (2:26 pm)
    No way King Co. moves back to phase two if Inslee continues to change the metrics to suit his/business needs.1st it was changing the requirements of each region from  3 out 3 metrics at a certain level, then decided, “eh, 2 out of 3 isn’t bad!” Then further opened to phase three without much reason, now, another metrics change.

  • TreeHugger April 12, 2021 (2:45 pm)
    I don’t think King county can afford to roll back to phase 2. They are desperate for money as it is. 

