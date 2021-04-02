CORONAVIRUS: Friday 4/2/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic headlines:

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, the latest stats from the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*88,786 people have tested positive, 417 more than yesterday’s total

*1,471 people have died, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*5,354 people have been hospitalized, 9 more than yesterday’s total

*975,969 people have been tested, 3,723 more than yesterday’s total

On to our weekly check of key numbers on the COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard:

*727,140 people have received one dose

*422,486 people have received both doses

*1,083,085 doses have been allocated to King County (not counting pharmacy programs)

One week ago, the first four totals were 86,536/1,459/5,261/958,183, and the vaccination totals were 628,239/348,784/935,435.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 130.2 million cases, 2,838,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER’S BRIEFING: In his weekly briefing, Dr. Jeff Duchin warned that “cases and hospitalizations are climbing at a steady pace” and there’s no indication it’ll level off any time soon. He also talked about increasing numbers of variants – more than 600 cases identified so far. And he concluded with an extended baseball analogy, including that “it’s time to rally (against COVID-19) and shut it down for once and for all.”

NEED HELP FINDING A VACCINATION APPOINTMENT? Get in-person help in West Seattle on Saturday.

IF YOU’RE SEARCHING ONLINE – here are links to try:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all four of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

IF YOU NEED TESTING SATURDAY: Remember that the city extended the operations of the West Seattle test site (2801 SW Thistle), so you can still get tested there Saturdays (as well as weekdays).

