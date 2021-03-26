CORONAVIRUS: Friday 3/26/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic headlines:

BACK TO SCHOOLS: Seattle Public Schools teachers have approved the deal with the district to start offering in-person lerning next week and beyond. Meantime, the governor’s official back-to-school proclamation is now updated with the new 3-foot rule.

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, the latest stats from the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*86,536 people have tested positive, 163 more than yesterday’s total

*1,459 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*5,261 people have been hospitalized, 10 more than yesterday’s total

*958,183 people have been tested, 1,508 more than yesterday’s total

On to our weekly check of key numbers on the COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard:

*628,239 people have received one dose

*348,784 people have received both doses

*935,435 doses have been allocated to King County (not counting pharmacy programs)

One week ago, the first four totals were 85,073/1,450/5,200/942,237, and the vaccination totals were 535,724/291,838/802.355.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 126.1 million cases, 2,767,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER’S BRIEFING: In his weekly briefing, Dr. Jeff Duchin reiterated that case numbers are increasing, as are hospitalization rates – mostly among 40- to 69-year-olds. But the death rate has decreased – down now to 2 a day. That’s mostly because vaccination has brought cases down dramatically in people 75+.

LOOKING FOR VACCINE? here are links to try:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all three of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)

*The state says it’s improved its own lookup tool

*Here’s another multi-provider search to try

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

IF YOU NEED TESTING SATURDAY: This will be the last Saturday for the city’s West Seattle test site (2801 SW Thistle), which becomes a vaccinations-only site as of Wednesday.

