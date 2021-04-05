BIZNOTE: Sharetea to open in West Seattle this spring

Though the sign went up recently, Sharetea has had the former Jefferson Square Baja Taco site in its sights for almost a year. A reader first pointed out to us last May that the Sharetea website mentioned it; we tried contacting the company for comment, but got no reply, and saw no sign of activity at the site in subsequent months. But then came the signage. We finally reached someone associated with the new location today, and they told us they’re hoping to open in mid-May, pending permits, but are still finalizing other operational details such as hours/days. Sharetea – founded in Taiwan almost 30 years ago – specializes in Boba Tea, with more than 300 stores in 16 countries.