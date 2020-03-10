BIZNOTE: Baja Taco closed – will it reopen?

Thanks to the reader who tipped us that West Seattle’s remaining Baja Taco, on the east side of Jefferson Square, is closed, with a document titled “Default Notice” taped to the door. We went over for a look last night; the top page of the notice is a demand for rent payment. We checked court files and have not yet found anything related to rent, though the state filed an $11,000 action in late January claiming unpaid taxes. We went back this afteroon to check – still closed, with the notice still taped to the door. The restaurant briefly closed in November 2018; then reopened under new ownership. The Westwood Village BT closed permanently last August and the space is part of the soon-to-open Westwood Village MOD Pizza.