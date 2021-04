(WSB photo, December)

As the days get longer, so do the hours you can visit C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). C & P is now open 7 am to 6 pm every day. Indoor seating has not reopened yet but C & P has lots of outdoor seating – the covered north-side addition opened over the winter, plus the front and back yards. Restroom access is available, too. Ordering continues via the back window (which has a covered waiting area).