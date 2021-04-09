Another principal announcement: Chief Sealth International High School’s next leader

Thanks for the tip! More principal news from Seattle Public Schools: One month after Chief Sealth Internqtional High School principal Aida Fraser-Hammer announced she will retire after this school year ends, the district has announced her successor. Here’s the letter sent by superintendent Denise Juneau to the CSIHS community:

We are pleased to announce Mr. Ray Morales, currently an assistant principal at Cleveland High School, has been selected as the next principal of Chief Sealth International High School.

The hiring team, which included students, community members, teachers, classroom support staff, and SPS leaders recommended Mr. Morales based on his clear vision for students, his focus on equity and inclusion, and his commitment to the rigorous profile of a graduate that have grounded Chief Sealth’s philosophy as an international, 21st century high school.

Mr. Morales is a Seattle native who values education, social justice, and service. He earned his BA at University of Washington, his Masters in Social Work at Columbia University, and his Principal Certification at Seattle University. Mr. Morales will begin as principal on July 1, 2021.

Please join me in thanking Principal Fraser-Hammer for her service to Chief Sealth and welcoming Principal Morales.