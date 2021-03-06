WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Upper Morgan search

Thanks for the texted tips. Police are searching for a suspect in Upper Morgan. We’re still trying to confirm exactly how this started – it broke out while we were out on the Shorewood crash. The suspect is described in part as male, 5’11”, short dark hair, a face mask, gray sweatshirt and sweat pants, “missing at least one shoe” according to archived radio traffic. K-9 is part of the search. We’ve been to the scene once but a sergeant had just arrived and hadn’t been briefed yet, so we’re going back for an update.