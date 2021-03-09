WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Pheasant sightings

Quick bird break – two pheasants! For all the bird photos we’ve published over the years, this is the first time we’ve featured a Ring-necked Pheasant; two people sent us photos – the one above is from Stewart L., who saw it at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (the other sighting was near Alki Point). Below, a pheasant we’ve seen a few times over the years – Josh Niederberger photographed this Golden Pheasant near Hillcrest/Genesee:

Thanks again to everyone who shares bird photos – we have some others in queue for a gallery next weekend!