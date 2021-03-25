WEATHER, TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK: Thursday watch

6:07 AM: Good morning! More rain likely today.

ROAD WORK .

Delridge project – Here’s this week’s plan.

Speed humps – Work could start as soon as today on SW Henderson between 10th and 12th.

TRANSIT

Metro is on its changed-for-spring regular schedule

The West Seattle Water Taxi is using the smaller Spirit of Kingston, likely through next week

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

367th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 11th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.