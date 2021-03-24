ROAD WORK: Next round of West Seattle speed humps

Work will start as soon as tomorrow for some of the 70+ new speed humps on the way to Highland Park/South Delridge as part of the Reconnect West Seattle Home Zone plans. The map and announcement are from SDOT:

SDOT will be installing speed humps on SW Henderson St between 10th Ave SW and 12th Ave SW to discourage speeding.

• Construction is anticipated to begin around March 25. The date may change depending on weather and crew availability.

• Work hours are approximately 9 AM to 3 PM to avoid peak commute times.

• We will put up “no park” signs near the speed hump locations in advance of the construction.

• A flagger will direct traffic around speed hump locations while they are being built.

• It will take a few hours to build each speed hump and let them dry/cool down before people can drive on them.

• Temporary chevron markings will be put on the speed humps. They will be replaced with permanent markings after one month once the speed humps fully “cure” (harden).