ROAD WORK: Next round of West Seattle speed humps

Work will start as soon as tomorrow for some of the 70+ new speed humps on the way to Highland Park/South Delridge as part of the Reconnect West Seattle Home Zone plans. The map and announcement are from SDOT:
SDOT will be installing speed humps on SW Henderson St between 10th Ave SW and 12th Ave SW to discourage speeding.
• Construction is anticipated to begin around March 25. The date may change depending on weather and crew availability.
• Work hours are approximately 9 AM to 3 PM to avoid peak commute times.
• We will put up “no park” signs near the speed hump locations in advance of the construction.
• A flagger will direct traffic around speed hump locations while they are being built.
• It will take a few hours to build each speed hump and let them dry/cool down before people can drive on them.
• Temporary chevron markings will be put on the speed humps. They will be replaced with permanent markings after one month once the speed humps fully “cure” (harden).
The full plans for this area and the rest of Highland Park/South Delridge/Riverview were shown at a meeting earlier this month – here’s our coverage.
