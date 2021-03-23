THURSDAY: Equal Rights Amendment and more @ West Seattle Democratic Women

Dropoff recycling/shredding, equinox sunset with Alice, and much more for spring's first West Seattle Saturday

westseattleblog.com

(Photo by Machel Spence) Spring is here, as of very early morning - and we have a busy list for today: RECYCLE/REUSE/SHREDDING EVENT: 9 am-noon, the big dropoff event in the north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) is on! Free. Masks required. The official page on the c...