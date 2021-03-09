Remembering Eugene Merritt, 1956-2021

Family and friends are remembering Eugene ‘Gene’ Merritt, and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Gene was born June 4th, 1956 in West Seattle, and he spent his life here. He was the first of five children born to Roy and Theda Merritt.

Every summer and fall, you could find Gene fishing for salmon and trout, or otherwise out bow-hunting or golfing – he loved being out in nature. Another one of his passions was making arrowheads out of obsidian and rock. He often gifted his wife Tery with fishing poles and golf clubs, to entice her to join him on his adventures. They also traveled the world together, visiting many countries. His favorite spot was Manual Antonio, Costa Rica.

Gene was known for his great sense of humor, infectious smile, vivid storytelling, and compassionate spirit. His endless humor and wit, and his kindness to everyone, will always be remembered. He was a fun-loving and faithful friend. His life’s motto appeared to be, “Rules were made for those who need them.” Gene definitely did not.

Gene graduated from West Seattle High School in 1974 and received his Associate Degree from Highline Community College. He retired from the Boeing Company in 2016 after working as a Machinist for 36 years.

Gene was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Merritt; mother, Theda Chapin Merritt; and stepson Kyle Sevier. Gene is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tery Webster Merritt; stepdaughter Patricia Hoolahan (Randy) and stepson Cody Sevier; grandchildren Camrin (Gwen), Samara (Aaron), Aly, Rhian, and William. Gene is also survived by his siblings Dana (Lisa) Merritt, Dan (Cheryl) Merritt, Debbie (Dan) Blagovich, and Paula (Mike) Merritt, and many nephews and nieces.

On February 22nd, 2021 at the age of 64, Gene succumbed to the effects of COVID-19 after enjoying a lifelong personal relationship with God. His life was a testimony to the love and grace of his heavenly Father. Gene passed away peacefully in his sleep at Harborview Hospital.