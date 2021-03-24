ONE NIGHT AWAY: WestSide Baby ‘Beyond the Basics’ Thursday night

One night to go until your chance to help local kids and their families by partnering with WestSide Baby in going “Beyond the Basics.” The live online event on Thursday night is the largest WS Baby fundraiser of the year – it’s also a celebration of the organization’s work, best known in the beginning for supplying diapers to families in need, but over the years moving to add much more. You can join as early as 5 pm for a pre-func – then at 5:30 pm, it’s the main event, including a conversation between executive director Sarah Cody Roth and storyteller Mia Birdsong. You can register for free by going here. (WSB is among the event’s community co-sponsors.)
