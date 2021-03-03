FOLLOWUP: Extra hour of West Seattle low-bridge access planned on 1st Avenue South Bridge southbound full-closure mornings

As we’ve been reporting, the southbound side of the state-owned 1st Avenue South Bridge has two overnight closures coming up this weekend, kicking off a week and a half of work. This Friday and Saturday night, that side of that bridge will be closed 9 pm-6 am, which is an hour beyond the usual open-to-all time for the city-owned West Seattle low bridge. So SDOT has just decided to add an extra hour of low-bridge access those nights – so Friday night into Saturday morning (March 5-6) and Saturday night into Sunday morning (March 6-7), the low bridge will be open to all 9 pm-6 am. No access change planned so far during the 1st Avenue South Bridge’s March 10-15 southbound lane closures, but SDOT has planned other support such as extra Seattle Response Team crews around the low bridge on those days.