FOLLOWUP: New, shorter schedule for southbound 1st Avenue South Bridge work

(Reader photo from WSB files; southbound span is in background)

Just in from the state Department of Transportation: A new, shorter schedule for the upcoming work on the southbound 1st Avenue South Bridge, starting later and ending earlier than announced last week. The work to repair bearing pads (as explained here) will start the night of Friday, March 5th. That night, and the next night (Saturday, March 6th), the southbound bridge will be fully closed 9 pm-6 am. Then, no work until noon March 10th, when the southbound bridge will be reduced to two lanes. Those closures will continue until noon March 15th, with two full overnight closures 9 pm-6 am the nights of Sunday, March 14th, and Monday, March 15th. (WSDOT explains that, “During the first two overnight closures, crews will lift the bridge deck a small amount to access, remove, and begin replacement of the bearing pads. When work is complete, crews will use the final two closures to complete the bridge repair work.”) This work will NOT involve the northbound side – which is actually a separate, older bridge – at any point, WSDOT stresses. We first reported last October that this project was in the works; it was originally expected to happen in January.

P.S. If you have questions, be at tonight’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting, which is scheduled to include a WSDOT guest talking about this work.