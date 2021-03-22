HELPING: Support kids and their families @ WestSide Baby spring gathering Thursday

For a second year, WestSide Baby has to skip its big in-person spring gathering, so it’s inviting you to show support for local kids and their families at an online event. “Beyond the Basics” is happening Thursday night (March 25) at 5:30 pm. We’re co-sponsoring the event, and sharing the announcement:

Meeting the basic needs of children is more than just the diaper or car seat that we distribute. These items represent dignity, freedom, and joy for the child, and their entire family. For 20 years, you have come alongside WestSide Baby to work collectively in support of the belief that every child deserves to have their most basic needs met.

And yet, we know we are only meeting a fraction of the growing need. In order to achieve our bold vision where each child is a happy, healthy, and resilient member of our community, we must go Beyond the Basics. Will you be part of this journey with us?

Our program will include a conversation with Mia Birdsong, a pathfinder, community curator, and storyteller who steadily engages the leadership and wisdom of people experiencing injustice to chart new visions of American life.

At the event, we will talk about her book, her podcast, and shifting the narrative on how we address poverty, specifically in relation to the importance of WestSide Baby’s vision to ensure every child has their basic needs met.