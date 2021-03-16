HEALTH: Special (non-COVID) vaccine event for students next week

Staying healthy involves a lot of non-COVID vaccines too. If a teen or tween in your house isn’t up to date on theirs, this event next week might be of interest:
Make sure your students are up to date on their vaccines! The West Seattle Teen Health Center (located right inside of West Seattle High School) offers free vaccines to any SPS student. On March 25th, we’re doing an event dedicated to Meningococcal (MCV) vaccines. Students are recommended to have one at 11/12 years old and a booster at 16 years old. Give us a call or contact your primary care physician to get an appointment scheduled or for more information! Unsure if your student has already had one? Give us a call and we can doublecheck! Miss this event but still need vaccines? Send us an email or call to schedule another time! hgsamet@seattleschools.org or call/text 206-471-6263.
