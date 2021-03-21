FOLLOWUP: Highland Park Corner Store sets grand-opening date

Highland Park Corner Store is almost ready to open! Back in January, we reported on proprietor Meaghan Haas‘s plan for the former mini-mart at 7789 Highland Park Way SW. Today she announced that next Saturday will be her grand-opening day:

We’re doing a Grand Opening for Highland Park Corner Store next Saturday, 3/27 from 7 am-2 pm. For the Grand Opening, we’re offering buy one, get one house-made beverages all day – so the community can try out our menu!

After our grand opening, the Corner Store will be open daily 7 am-2 pm.

Our first phase of service is coffee, tea, and readymade items via our walk-up window. We serve QEDCoffee and Flying Bird Botanicals tea, Cascadia Chai (a spicy blend made in house), and house-made syrups. We also offer breakfast tacos from Sunrise Tacos, baked goods from Macrina and Flying Apron, bagels from Seattle Bagel Bakery, and grab-and-go sandwiches and salads from Homegrown Artisan Premades. Our seasonal special is the Honey Please Latte (aka HP Latte) featuring Seola Bees honey.

In a few months, we’ll roll out our own deli menu with sandwiches, salads, and grain bowls made in house. And by the end of 2021, we’ll open the interior of the store and offer grocery staples, beer on tap, wine by the glass, and interior and exterior seating.