New owner’s plan for ex-market in Highland Park

Thanks for the tip! The former market at 7789 Highland Park Way has a new owner. And if you’re guessing the site is headed for redevelopment, given that so much of it is happening nearby – wrong. The new owner is local entrepreneur/preservationist John Bennett, who owns Luna Park Café as well as other properties in West Seattle, Georgetown, and South Park. We contacted Bennett after the tip that he’s the new owner, to ask about his plan. His reply:

I have had my eye on this property for awhile. It came on the market and I was able to purchase it. The Highland Park area is changing and growing, and it seemed like a perfect spot for a neighborhood coffee shop, deli, or cafe. It has parking and great outdoor seating area under a giant maple tree. We have been working on the building and hauling away truckloads of garbage. I will be looking for someone to lease it and start a business. As I have done in West Seattle and Georgetown, I will be searching for a business that will make the neighborhood a better place. Anyone interested can contact johnbennettproperties.com or call the office at 206-933-1950.

The market there closed almost two years ago. Last year – before the site went back on the market – there was a plan for Crowfoot Café to take over the space. That stalled, and we were never able to find out why.