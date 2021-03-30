CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 3/30/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic toplines:

ELIGIBILITY EVE: At midnight, 2 million more people in our state become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Some providers were allowing the almost-eligible to book in advance; others weren’t. To recap, here’s who’s eligible starting Wednesday, in addition to everyone else already eligible:

*Anyone with two or more comorbidities *Anyone between the ages of 60 and 64 *Anyone living in congregate settings (correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, etc.) *Additional workers in congregate settings (restaurants, manufacturing, construction)

If you’re still not eligible, you have one month at most to wait, as the state has said it will comply with the federal decree to make everyone eligible by May 1st. How long it’ll take after that to get enough vaccine for everyone who wants it – too soon to tell. Later in this roundup, you’ll find our nightly list of links for seeking vaccination appointments. But first:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Checking today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – here are the cumulative totals:

*87,726 people have tested positive, 159 more than yesterday’s total

*1,462 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*5,333 people have been hospitalized, 30 more than yesterday’s total

*969,362 people have been tested, 4,553 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 85,733/1,455/5,232/950,579.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 128.2 million cases worldwide, 30.3 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

‘BREAKTHROUGH’ CASES: The state confirms that about 100 people out of the 1 million-plus who are fully vaccinated have gotten the virus anyway.

NEED FOOD? Here’s another place to get it free this Friday.

NO GARAGE SALE DAY: Canceled by the pandemic again this year.

LOOKING FOR A VACCINATION APPOINTMENT? Here’s our ongoing list:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all three of its sites here (that form was down for a while earlier today but appears to be working now).

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

