No West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day for 2021. Hopeful for 2022.

If only the decline in COVID-19 cases a few months ago had continued, we might have been able to consider bringing back West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day this year. When people have called or emailed to ask about it, we promised to decide in March. We’ve waited out March as long as we could, but time’s running out, and it’s just not going to be safe this spring. WSCGSD – founded in 2005 and presented by WSB on the second Saturday in May since 2008, until the pandemic – depends on thousands of shoppers thronging hundreds of sales, and it’s going to take a higher level of vaccination and lower number of cases before that’s safe again. The West Seattle Bridge’s ongoing closure doesn’t help matters – since WSCGSD draws shoppers from around the region and as far away as Eastern Washington – but the virus is the main argument against it. Individual garage sales throughout the spring and summer might be OK, so if you choose to have one, remember you can list it for free in the Freebies/Deals/Sales section of the WSB Community Forums. And let’s all hope this is behind us by spring 2022, when West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day would be on May 14th.