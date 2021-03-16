CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 3/16/2021 roundup

Schools and shots top the pandemic news tonight:

SCHOOLS: Looks like Seattle Public Schools will meet the first of two deadlines set by the governor for offering some in-person learning to students – the district and the Seattle Education Association announced a tentative agreement today that would cover all but middle- and high-school students by the April 5th deadline (one week before spring break); they’re still talking about how to get those older students some in-person instruction by April 19th. (By the way, though Gov. Inslee would not on Friday answer the question of what happens if schools don’t meet those deadlines, his full proclamation issued today says, “Violators of this order may be subject to criminal penalties.”)

SHOTS: Vaccination eligibility expands tomorrow to add everyone in Phase 1B, Tier 2, summarized as including “workers in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters and law enforcement, among others, (and) people over the age of 16 who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high-risk.” (Check the PhaseFinder tomorrow if you’re unsure.)

ELIGIBLE BUT NOT VACCINATED YET? Here’s our list of where to look for an appointment:

*For the city-run Lumen Field, West Seattle, and Rainier Beach sites – get on the notification list here; check for West Seattle-specific appointments by going here

*Check with health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Checking today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*84.416 people have tested positive, 113 more than yesterday’s total

*1,441 people have died, 4 more than yesterday’s total

*5,185 people have been hospitalized, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*936,284 people have been tested, 2,304 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 83,274/1,421/5,150/920,798.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 120.6 million cases worldwide, 29.5 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

