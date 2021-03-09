CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 3/9/2021 roundup

Our nightly roundup of local pandemic news:

BACK TO SCHOOL: Seattle Public Schools and its teachers’ union made a joint announcement today that they are close to agreeing on resuming in-person instruction at month’s end for special-education “intensive pathways” students and preschoolers. Meantime, Highline Public Schools to our south announced today that it has reached an agreement with its teachers union to start phasing in some in-person classes starting this Thursday, and by April 1st they expect to have preschoolers through 5th graders all in “hybrid” mode.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Checking today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*83,274 people have tested positive, 78 more than yesterday’s total

*1,421 people have died, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*5,150 people have been hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*920,798 people have been tested, 2,307 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 82,363/1,399/5,120/910,070.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 117.5 million cases worldwide, 29 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

VACCINATION SITUATION: If you’re eligible, here are some places to look:

*65+ Seattle residents are eligible for the city-run West Seattle and Rainier Beach sites, at least through Saturday – go here

*Your health-care provider (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Swedish, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)

*Pharmacy chains big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

