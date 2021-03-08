CORONAVIRUS: Monday 3/8/2021 roundup

The vaccination situation once again tops tonight’s pandemic headlines:

VACCINATION MILESTONE: 2 million doses have been administered in our state (which has 7.6 million residents). The announcement notes, “The state has enrolled almost 1400 provider facilities to give COVID-19 vaccines. As of March 8, providers have given more than 80% of the vaccine doses delivered in the state—up from 29% in early January.” Most of those providers haven’t gotten vaccine yet, though.

IF YOU KNOW SOMEONE 65+ WHO’S NOT VACCINATED … you might still be able to get them an appointment this week. The city has just – as we write this – sent an announcement that it’s opened the West Seattle and Rainier Beach sites to ALL Seattle residents 65+, for the rest of this week (through Saturday). Both sites’ registration forms are at seattle.gov/vaccine.

FOR THOSE WHO ARE FULLY VACCINATED – here’s what the CDC says you can do.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the key points of the daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health:

*83,196 people have tested positive, 93 more than yesterday’s total

*1,416 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*5,147 people have been hospitalized, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*918,491 people have been tested, 3,995 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 82,303/1,393/5,103/907,357.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 117.1 million cases, 2.6 million deaths – 525,000+ in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

HAZARD PAY VOTE: The King County Council may take a final vote on its version of the hazard-pay-for-grocery-workers bill during its meeting at 1 pm tomorrow. The agenda explains how to watch/comment.

NEED FOOD? This week’s nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday (March 12th) at 815 S. 96th. … Looking ahead, Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton) will be offering free food boxes 3-5 pm Friday, March 19th.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!