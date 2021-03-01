CORONAVIRUS: Monday 3/1/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic headlines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the key points of the daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health (note: the totals are exactly as posted by King County, but their “changed from yesterday” numbers were wrong for all but the death count, so the “more than” number is from our calculations, comparing to the Sunday update):

*82,303 people have tested positive, 88 more than yesterday’s total

*1,393 people have died, unchanged from Saturday

*5,103 people have been hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*907,357 people have been tested, 5,890 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 81.277/1,345/5,082/892,520.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 114.4 million cases, 2,538,000+ deaths – 514,000+ in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

VACCINATION SITUATION: The city-run Southwest Athletic Complex testing site is now a permanent vaccine clinic too, as announced this morning. However, appointments aren’t open to the public yet, so the only advice seems to be – sign up for all the lists you can get on, from health-care providers to social-service agencies. And if you have transportation and the ability to drop everything and run, there’s the city standby list, too.

NEED FOOD? This week’s nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday (March 5th) at 815 S. 96th.

